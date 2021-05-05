Dhubri (Assam), May 5 (PTI) Senior Assam BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said a "tyrant" has taken oath as chief minister of West Bengal "with the blood of innocents on her hands" referring to the post poll violence in the neighbouring state.

His comments follow the swearing-in of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal chief minister for the third successive term after her party's decisive win in the recnt state poll.

Sarma claimed that people are entering Assam from the neighbouring state due to the post poll violence and over 450 of them have been provided shelter in Dhubri district.

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass during the day visited two camps in Ronpagli area of the district where people, mostly BJP party workers, who reportedly fled West Bengal due to the post poll violence have been provided shelter. He condemned the "heinous acts of violence" by TMC and demanded that Benerjee take immediate steps to stop it at the earliest.

The people had reportedly entered Dhubri since Tuesday evening and Dass distributed relief material among them and reviewed the situation. Sarma, who is in the race for chief ministership in Assam, said in a tweet, "Once the land of Rabindranath Tagore where he taught his fellow countrymen about the spirit of peace and brotherhood, the destiny of Bengal has taken such a painful turn. Today, a tyrant has taken oath as the chief minister with blood of innocents on her hands".

"Tragic exodus of people from Bengal continues! Over 450 people, who crossed over fearing ruthless oppression in Bengal, have been put up in two shelters in Dhubri. They are getting relief and also being tested for #COVID19," he said in another tweet.

Dass alleged that supporters of Trinamool Congress, which has won the assembly poll in West Bengal, had attacked BJP workers and their family members, tortured them in an "inhuman manner" and forced them to leave their homes. "This political violence following election in a democratic country is a very painful incident. It has brought shame to the country before the world," he said. Meanwhile, the Dhubri district administration has initiated COVID-19 screening of people who have taken shelter in the camps.

So far three people who have taken shelter have tested positive, a district official said. Dhubri deputy commissioner Deba Kumar Kalita and superintendent of police Anand Mishra are monitoring the situation since Tuesday and have arranged for their shelter in schools and provided them with food and other essentials. Mishra said that the Dhubri district administration has spoken to the neighbouring district authorities in West Bengal and urged them to look into the movement of people to Assam.

"We have been assured that they will look into the matter and normalise the situation soon," he said. The BJP party workers and their family members, he said, are crossing the inter-state border on light vehicles and some are moving on foot. BJP Dhubri district president Debamoy Sanyal, who visited the camps at Ronpagli on Tuesday night, said both Hindus and Muslims have fled Bengal due to the post poll clashes.

"Didi (Banerjee) is running a jungle raj in West Bengal," he added.

