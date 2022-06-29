Jaipur, June 29: A mob threw stones at police and attacked a constable with a sword in the Bhim town of Rajsamand district when police lobbed teargas shells to prevent them from marching towards a mosque, a day after the murder of a tailor in Udaipur.

"They were moving towards a religious place with the intention of attacking it. Someone from the mob hit a policeman with a sword. The injured policeman has been admitted to a hospital," Director General of Police M L Lather told a press conference here.

Police said protests also happened in Dungarpur, and markets remained closed in parts of Pali, Jalore, Sikar and Sriganganagar district, where agitators chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the sub-divisional magistrate's office. The tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, was "beheaded" Monday by two men who entered his shop pretending to be customers and attacked him with a cleaver. The two were held in Bhim town last evening while try to flee. Udaipur Beheading: Murderers Should Be Hanged Till Death, Says Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Wife.

The officials said locals in Bhim protested against the murder of the tailor and pelted stone at the police personnel when it fired teargas shells to prevent them from marching towards a mosque. The Rajsamand police control room said police were pelted with stones when the mob was prevented from advancing.

SHO Bhim Gajendra Singh said the situation was brought under control by lobbing teargas shells. Meanwhile, markets remained closed in Dungarpur where a group of agitated youths came out in support of Nupur Sharma who was recently suspended as a BJP spokesperson for her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammd during a TV debate.

The attack on the tailor is also being linked to this episode as the two men had indirectly referred to Sharma in their video. In Rajsamand, members of Hindu groups organied a protest outside Nagar Parishad office. Markets were also closed also in Sojat (Pali), Bhinmal and Sanchore (Jalore) and Reodar (Sikar) in protest against the incident.

A protest march was also organised in Anupgarh town of Sriganganagar district by Hindu outfits. They also chanted Hanuman Chalisa at the SDM office.

