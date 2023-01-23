Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI): Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday joined hands with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Agadi (VBA) ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

The two parties made the announcement during a press conference here on Monday afternoon.

Also Read | Rajasthan Budget 2023: State Assembly Budget Session Begins on Stormy Note; Three RLP MLAs Suspended for Day, Marshalled Out.

Addressing the reporters after the official announcement, Uddhav Thackeray said that both parties have come together to keep democracy "alive".

"We have come together to keep democracy alive. There is a need to make people at the bottom understand what's going on in the country. Today it's Balasaheb Thackeray's birth anniversary. We have come to one stage for the first time. Both Dr BR Ambedkar and Balasaheb Thackeray have a legacy of attacking the evils of society," Thackeray said.

Also Read | InMobi Layoffs: India's First Unicorn To Let Go 50-70 Employees, Says Report.

Meanwhile, Uddhav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slamming the party for its alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) in 2018.

"They continue to slam us on our stand of Hindutva and create confusion among the people. They never speak about their alliance with PDP," Uddhav alleged.

However, talking about its decision to come together, VBA's Prakash Ambedkar said that they have joined hands to change the "politics of development".

"We have joined hands to change the politics of development. This move will change the political equations. There have been instances where some parties tried to diminish and finish off their allies, but it is up to people to decide on a political party's victory. I have never seen any employment generation coming here from Davao. It's just MoS signing happens," he said.

He accused the Centre of finishing political leadership with the help of Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

"I see this fight in a different way... with all differences I am sure Sharad Pawar will come with us.... Today there is an attempt to finish political leadership and character assassination with the help of ED...nation is first and priority must be given to the nation," Ambedkar added.

Though the civic poll dates are yet to be announced, the move is being seen as an indication that Uddhav's Sena has started its preparations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)