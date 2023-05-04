Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed the criticism of Uddhav Thackeray in Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar's autobiography as "wrong information" and downplayed the issue by claiming books are read for two days and then put into libraries.

He also said Thackeray would soon respond to what has been written about him in the book.

In his revised autobiography ‘Lok Majhe Sangati', which focuses on events post-2015 and was released on Tuesday, Pawar wrote it was difficult to fathom why Thackeray as chief minister chose to visit Mantralaya, the state secretariat in south Mumbai, only twice during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is wrong information. He (Thackeray) was regularly going to office. His visits (to Mantralaya) reduced during coronavirus pandemic because there was a central government directive to work from home," Raut said, adding that the prime minister, Union ministers and other chief ministers too were not going to office during the pandemic.

In his book, Pawar also blamed Thackeray for failing to to quell the discontent within his own party and for resigning as Maharashtra chief minister without putting up a fight.

A rebellion by Eknath Shinde in June last year brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Thackeray. Shinde went on to become CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Pawar wrote that a CM needs "political acumen" and must remain well-informed about political goings-on, and "we all felt that these things were lacking".

Speaking on the issue, Raut said, "I have not read the book. I will read it. People read a book for two days and then it goes into the library. Let it go. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief (Uddhav Thackeray) is giving an interview on this very soon. He will respond to the what is written about him."

