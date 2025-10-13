New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A vibrant gathering of around 15,000 young participants marked the annual celebration of Mega Youth Fest UDGAAR-"An Expression of Goodness and Joy"-on October 12 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The event organised under the flag "Nasha Mukt Bharat ABhiyaan" celebrated the theme of "Culture and Wellness." It aimed to inspire the nation against substance abuse.

UDGAAR 2025 has been a pivotal collaboration between the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It focused on inspiring the young generation to contribute towards the social, economic, and scientific development of India by cultivating better values in their character and inspiring peers to follow.

Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, graced the event as guests of honour. The event featured a power-packed dance performance by Crazy Hoppers, along with the Chairman of ISKCON GBC, HH Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj's spiritual insights.

The event provided a platform for thought-provoking panel discussions with experts such as Dr. Vivek Bindra, HG Rukmini Krishna Prabhu, HG Amogh Lila Prabhu, and HG Sundar Gopal Prabhu. Interactive sessions were led by Guests of Honour, including Kuldeep Singhania, Sonu Sharma, RJ Raunak, Nitesh Soni, and Alakh Pandey.

Participants also enjoyed a blissful kirtan by HH Loknath Swami Maharaj, a spectacular drone show, and a mime act by the students of YMCA and Delhi University (DU).

ISKCON was founded in 1965 by A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami, with its first objective to "To check the imbalance of values in life and to achieve real unity and peace in the world." UDGAAR is a reflection of this vision, elevating values, character building, and wellness among individuals of the society.

The festival concluded on an inspiring note, reaffirming the commitment of young citizens toward a healthier, value-driven society. (ANI)

