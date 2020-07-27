Jammu, Jul 27 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 6,000 domicile certificates in Udhampur district, an official said on Monday.

According to a tehsildar from the district, there is no pendency of applications seeking domicile certificates as over 6,000 domicile certificates have been issued till date.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates LOC in Mendhar Sector of Poonch District in Jammu and Kashmir: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 27, 2020.

He has appealed to the general public to maintain social distancing norms while visiting the tehsil and niabat complexes and also follow guidelines regarding COVID-19 issued from time to time by the government.

He added that applications seeking issuance of domicile certificates should include their affidavit and other necessary documents.

Also Read | SBI CBO Recruitment 2020 Notification Released Online at sbi.co.in: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Application Fee and Important Dates.

“It is clarified that no affidavit is required for the applicant if his/her parents are permanent resident certificate (state subject) holders and in such case minimum documents and no field enquiry is required," he added.

For domicile related queries, the tehsildar said people can call him directly every Friday between 6 pm to 8 pm on the number 7006471633.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on public transport, he also informed that the people living in remote areas (RBA declared villages) can enclose a registered envelope for home delivery of domicile certificates.

It is also clarified that no timeline is fixed for issuance of domicile certificates and it is a continuous process. He said there is no need to panic as online pendency is also coming down and the officials concerned have been instructed to expedite the process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)