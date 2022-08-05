New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday asked all the universities and colleges to organise programmes and seminars to observe August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" to commemorate the sufferings and sacrifices of millions of Indians during the partition in 1947.

Speaking to ANI, UGC chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar said that Prime Minister announced last year about August 14 as "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" to remind the nation of the sufferings and sacrifices of millions of Indians and the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

"In the light of the above, UGC is writing to all the universities and their affiliated/ constituent colleges/ institutions to organize programmes/ academic discourses/ seminars/ exhibitions and similar events in remembrance of the tragedy of partition of India and to sensitise students and on the sacrifices made by the people of India and the sufferings they have undergone during the partition," he added.

Prof Kumar said it is important to encourage students, staff and faculty members to participate in the observance of "Partition Horrors Remembrance Day" in large numbers.

Prime Minister Modi last year announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said. (ANI)

