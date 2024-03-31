New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date of registration for Common University Entrance Test [CUET-(UG)] -2024 until April 5, 2024.

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 has been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders.

Also Read | Triple Murder in Lucknow: Three Dead Bodies Recovered From House in Shravan Nagar, Suspect Absconding.

As per the notice, the candidates can submit their application online till 9.50 pm on April 5.

"Online submission of Application form - March 31, 2024 to April 5, 2024 (up to 9.50 pm). Successful final transaction of fee - March 31, 2024 to April 5, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm). Correction in particulars - April 6, 2024 to April 7, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm)," as mentioned in the notice.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Supreme Court To Hear Masjid Committee's Plea on April 1 Against Hindu Prayers at Southern Cellar of Gyanvapi.

"Candidates and other stakeholders are advised to take note of the above and act accordingly. Further, as per various representations regarding verification, it has been decided by the competent authority that the candidate may also use their school or any other valid government identity card with photograph to facilitate identification," the notice mentioned further.

Earlier this month, UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar informed that the Commission has outlined initiatives including more test centres, examination in hybrid mode, timely availability of admit cards, scheduling breaks between exams held on the same day and moderate difficulty level in tests to ensure smooth and hassle-free CUET-UG.

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024.

This is the third edition of CUET (UG) and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections.

The date sheet of the CUET (UG) 2024 will be released after the registration process is completed, the UGC Chairman said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)