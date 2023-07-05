New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday announced that the answer keys for National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 would be released on July 5 or 6.

According to the officials, the UGC Chief declared that the answer keys for National Eligibility Test would be made public in July this year.

The UGC Chairman also stated that the results of the National Eligibility Test, 2023 would be released in the second week of August, said the officials.

"UGC-NET: NTA plans to start the answer key challenge on the 5th or 6th of July and aims to announce the final results in the second week of August: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar," tweeted Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

The officials added that the candidates who appeared for the exam would be able to check the UGC NET answer key June 2023 on the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier today in an official statement, the UGC declared that the basic requirements for direct hiring to the position of Assistant Professor at all Higher Education Institutions would be through the National Eligibility Test (NET), (State Eligibility Test) SET and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET).

"The basic requirements for direct hiring to the position of Assistant Professor at all Higher Education Institutions should be NET/SET/SLET: UGC is the University Grants Commission," it said.

In May this year, the first phase (May 21-24) of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate examinations successfully completed in three shifts on May 22, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

UGC Chairman had said that a total of 2,24,575 candidates appeared on May 22 and 76 per cent attendance was recorded on Day 2 of the first phase of CUET UG examinations.

"All three shifts on May 22 have been completed successfully, with a total number of candidates scheduled today, around 2,24,575. Shift 1 of CUET-UG in all 261 cities and 415 centres were completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 was 74342. 74 per cent attendance recorded," he had said.

"Shift 2 of CUET-UG in all 264 cities and 386 centres completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 2 was 58,338. 79 per cent attendance recorded. Shift 3 of CUET-UG in all 262 cities and 450 centres completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 3 was 91,895. 75 per cent attendance recorded," he had added.

He also mentioned that in a few centres, the examination was started with a delay due to technical glitches.

"In only 4 out of 450 centres today, the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed. The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, such as power fluctuations in some centres and, in others, students needing to follow staggered entry. Students were informed in the admit cards to enter the centre in a staggered manner. But in a few centres, since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam," he had said.

UGC Chairman N Jagadesh Kumar further mentioned that authorities are working to release admit cards for the CUET (UG) phase 2 by the morning of May 23. (ANI)

