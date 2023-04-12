New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Bust Unit Manufacturing Fake Levi's Products in Dahisar.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | UGC NET Results 2023: National Testing Agency To Release the Results Tomorrow; Students Can Check Results on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)