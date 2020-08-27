New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging University Grants Commission's (UGC) July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID-19 situation on Friday.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce the judgement tomorrow at 10.30 am.

Also Read | Karnataka Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 9,386 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally Reaches to 3.09 Lakh.

The court had reserved its judgement on August 18 and had said it will also decide whether the states will have power under the Disaster Management Act to defer final examination till situation normalises.

The University Grant Commission through an affidavit had earlier told the Supreme Court that the decision of Delhi and Maharashtra government of cancelling the final term examination will 'directly impact the standards of higher education in the country'.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: Lack of Transport Facilities, Fear of Contracting COVID-19 Among Worries of Exams Aspirants.

The UGC has filed an affidavit on Delhi and Maharashtra governments' stand of not conducting the final term University exams said that the UGC has taken the policy decision to conduct final year / terminal semester examinations in the interest of students across the country after duly considering the prevailing situation of a pandemic.

The affidavit was filed in on a batch of pleas challenging UGC's July 6 circular and seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of COVID-19 situation.

Earlier, Delhi and Maharashtra governments had told the top court that they have cancelled the examination in the states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)