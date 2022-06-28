Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on Tuesday in a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Justice Bhuyan.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and some of his cabinet colleagues, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Born on August 2, 1964 in Guwahati, Justice Bhuyan was appointed as Additional Judge of Gauhati High Court on October 17, 2011 and confirmed on March 20, 2013.

He was transferred to Bombay High Court and took oath as judge on October 3, 2019. The judge was transferred to Telangana High Court on October 22, 2021.

