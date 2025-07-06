Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): British F-35B fighter jet, stuck at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for nearly three weeks was towed to the Air India hanger on Sunday after a technical team arrived from the UK to assess any damage to the aircraft and attempt to take the aircraft back, according to Defence sources.

British Royal Air Force's Airbus A400M Atlas also took off from Kerala's airport after dropping off a technical team of experts to assess the aircraft.

Earlier today, a team of approximately 25 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force was dispatched to inspect the F-35B fighter jet that made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of June 14.

The visiting team will assess the condition of the stranded jet to determine whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom.

Since its unscheduled landing nearly three weeks ago, the presence of the advanced stealth fighter has generated considerable public curiosity and turned into a quirky marketing trend in the state.

"The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process," the statement added.

The High Commissioner thanked India for its support to the UK in this matter.

"The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams."

The aircraft was diverted there after it ran into bad weather during a sortie in the Indian ocean and was unable to return to HMS Prince of Wales, the Royal Navy's flagship carrier.

Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales have assessed the aircraft, but despite their efforts, they have been unable to fix the issue.

F-35Bs are highly advanced stealth jets, built by Lockheed Martin, and are prized for their short take-off and vertical landing capability.

Images of the "lonely F-35B", parked on the tarmac and soaked by the Kerala monsoon rains, have spawned memes on social media.

The Kerala Tourism Department was the first to share an image of the aircraft on social media X with a humorous caption, "Kerala, the destination you'll never want to leave", and this was quickly followed by similar posts from Milma (Kerala's dairy cooperative), the Kerala Police, the State AIDS Control Society, and several private organisations.

One user on X suggested that India should start charging rent and that the Kohinoor diamond would be the most appropriate payment. (ANI)

