Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) UK Secretary for International Trade Elizabeth Truss on Tuesday discussed environment, tourism and cultural ties between her country and Maharashtra during a visit here.

Truss, who is also UK Minister for Women and Equalities, visited the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, a heritage structure, and the iconic Gateway of India during her tour of the metropolis.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who accompanied Truss during the BMC headquarters visit, said the two discussed trade, environment, tourism and cultural ties between the state and the UK during the visit.

He said Maharashtra and the UK will strive to unlock the potential between the cultural hotspots of Mumbai and London.

Today, I hosted Secretary of State for International Trade, Honble Minister for Women & Equalities, UK @trussliz and Trade Commissioner @alangemmell at the @mybmc HQ where I took them for a heritage tour of the building, Thackeray tweeted after the meeting.

We discussed trade, environment, tourism and cultural ties between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom and will strive to work together, unlock the potential between the two cultural hotspots of Mumbai and London.

"Cricket was definitely not discussed today! said Thackeray.

The England cricket team is currently visiting India and the hosts lost the first Test in Chennai on Tuesday.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav were also present when Truss visited the BMC headquarters in south Mumbai.

