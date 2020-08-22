Dehradun, Aug 22 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP on Saturday summoned four party MLAs to appear before the state leadership here on August 24.

Legislators summoned by the party on the direction of Pradesh BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat are Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion, Desraj Karnawal, Pooran Singh Fartyal and Mahesh Negi, Pradesh BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Also Read | Coronavirus in India: 63,631 COVID-19 Patients Recover in Past 24 Hours; Recoveries Exceed Active Cases by More Than 15 Lakh.

Two of these MLAs are embroiled in controversies and two are facing breach of party discipline charges.

Mahesh Negi, who represents the Dwarahat constituency in Uttarakhand Assembly recently, landed in a controversy after he was accused of rape by a woman, causing embarrassment to the party.

Also Read | Haryana: IG Hemant Kalson Booked And Arrested For Misbehaving With 2 Women in Panchkula.

Khanpur MLA Champion kicked up a controversy last year after a video in which he was seen dancing with guns went viral, leading to his suspension by the party.

There is speculation that his suspension may be revoked on August 24.

Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnawal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal are charged with breach of party discipline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)