Dehradun, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand's Congress Committee general secretary Rajendra Shah was on Friday assaulted at the party office here by a party worker who accused him of being abusive towards former Chief Minister Harish Rawat.

Senior party leaders present at the party office, however, rushed to Shah's rescue and took him aside.

Some party workers also shouted slogans against Shah inside his chamber.

Talking to reporters later, they alleged that some leaders were trying to tarnish Rawat's image.

They, however, said the matter has now been settled.

