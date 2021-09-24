Dehradun, Sep 24 (PTI) A 65-year-old man and his sister allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Devprayag town in Tehri district on Wednesday.

Arvind Prasad and his sister Suman Prasad (62) had come to Devprayag from Kanpur and checked into a hotel on Tuesday, Devprayag police station SHO Sanjay Mishra said.

The two performed a puja on the banks of the Ganga in Devprayag on Tuesday evening before taking the extreme step, the official said.

They took the extreme step quietly without anyone getting a hint of what they were going to do, he said.

Their bodies have not been found yet, the SHO said.

The priest who had helped them perform the puja informed the police about it after he suddenly found them missing.

Arvind Prasad and his sister had been living together in Kanpur since 2018 after selling their house in Lucknow.

