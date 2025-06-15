Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate Sunday morning's helicopter crash near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag District, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

The DGCA further said that, in light of the crash, the frequencies of helicopter operations to Char Dham would be reduced as a precautionary measure.

Enhanced surveillance and operational reviews are also being carried out by DGCA.

"Today, Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi, was involved in an accident. There were five passengers, one infant and one crew member on board. The helicopter took off at 05:19 hours for Guptkanshi and crashed near Gaurikund," DGCA said providing details of the crash.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Department (UCADA), Sonika, stated that helicopter shuttle services in the area had been closed given the ongoing relief operations and weather conditions in the valley .

Sonika further stated that the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) will reach the site soon.

"Since the rescue operation is underway and seeing the weather conditions in the valley, our shuttle services have been closed. Almost all the helicopters are involved in the rescue operation. DM and SSP will also reach the site soon," Sonika told ANI.

"At around 5:30 AM, we got the information that a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, could not be located. After some time, it was learnt that it had crashed near Gaurikund. Rescue operation is underway, SDRF teams have reached the spot. A total of 6 passengers and one pilot were on board the helicopter..." she further said.

All seven people onboard the helicopter, including the pilot, that crashed near the forested area of Gaurikund early today are feared dead, the State Disaster Response Force said.

According to preliminary information, the helicopter operated by Aryan Aviation crashed due to inclement weather. (ANI)

