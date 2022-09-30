Dehradun, Sep 30 (PTI) The state government will henceforth settle claims of hospitals under Ayushman Bharat and Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana only after beneficiaries confirm that they availed of the treatment under the schemes free of cost.

The state's health authority issued an order to this effect on September 28 following complaints that the hospitals charged the beneficiaries under some or the other pretext.

The new claim settlement system under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Yojana (AAUY) will apply to claims submitted from October 2, the order said.

Patients availing of free treatment are required to fill out the document to that extent, following which the hospital's nodal authority will sign it, which will then be forwarded to the government, it said.

