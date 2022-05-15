Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttarakhand District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Sunday said the health checkups of devotees coming on Char Dham Yatra have been done regularly at designated health centers.

"The health checkup of the pilgrims coming on Chardham Yatra has been done regularly in the designated health centers. Apart from this, portable oxygen cylinders and doctors with the necessary equipment are stationed in many passenger waiting rooms so that the pilgrims going to Yamunotri Dham don't have to face any problems regarding oxygen," Ruhela said.

The District Magistrate said that instructions have been given to mamaintain regular cleanliness on the Yatra route.

"The availability of a drinking water supply has been asked to be maintained. Strict instructions were given to all travel magistrates to make travel arrangements easy," Ruhela said.

Earlier on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state Health Department started the facility of health screening at the entry and registration site of Char Dham Yatra, which commenced on May 3.

After almost two years, Char Dham Yatra commenced, without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began. Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

The yatra began with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. While Kedarnath re-opened on May 6, the doors of Badrinath opened on May 8. (ANI)

