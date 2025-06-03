Dehradun, Jun 2 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has increased the ex-gratia amount given to the family of martyred soldiers from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, according to an official order.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami issued the order in accordance with the announcement made in this regard earlier.

This order will be effective from July 26, 2024.

Soldier Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi expressed gratitude to CM Dhami and said that this decision reflects the deep sensitivity and respect of the state government towards the martyrs.

He said that Uttarakhand is the land of heroes, where a large number of youth are serving in the Army.

"The ex-gratia grant amount of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the martyrs will definitely provide them social and economic strength. This decision also reflects the commitment of the state government for the welfare of the soldiers," he said.

