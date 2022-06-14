Dehradun, Jun 14 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday tabled Rs 65,571.49 crore budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly.

Presenting the budget on the opening day of the state assembly's ongoing budget session here, Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggrawal said it is the flag-bearer of the state government's priorities that include a robust fiscal discipline and management, good governance and effective implementation of sustainable development goals.

Also Read | Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Delhi Court Allows Punjab Police To Arrest Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The proposed Rs 65,571.49 crore budget includes Rs 49,013.31 crore of revenue expenditure and Rs 16,558.18 crore of capital expenditure.

The total estimated receipts during the financial year are Rs 63,774.55 crore.

Also Read | Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board Class 10 Result Likely To Be Announced on June 15; Know Steps To Check Scores.

A provision of Rs 17,350.21 crore has been made in the budget for salaries and allowances of state government employees, Rs 6,703.10 crore for pensions and Rs 6,017.85 crore for payment of interests.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)