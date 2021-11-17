Nainital, Nov 17 (PTI) Not satisfied with the government's explanation on frequent landslides in Ballianala here, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday summoned the secretary of the state's disaster management authority to appear before it on November 24 to explain the situation.

Considered the foundation of Nainital, Ballianala suffers frequent landslides during the rainy season.

Not satisfied with the affidavit presented by the state government, Chief Justice of the High Court R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma asked the secretary of the state disaster management body to appear before the court on November 24 and tell what action has been taken so far.

The court also asked as to what action has been taken upon the suggestions given by the high-powered committee formed on the instructions of the high court in 2018.

Advocate Syed Nadeem Moon, a resident of Nainital, had submitted an application in the high court, saying heavy landslides in Ballianala during the rainy season may cause a threat to Nainital's existence as it is its foundation.

Due to the landslides, the administration relocated a few families but no concrete results have been achieved even though crores of rupees have been spent on it, the petition said.

