Dehradun, Oct 12 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday visited Pipalkoti in Chamoli district to pay tributes to BJP leaders Mohan Prasad Thapliyal and Kuldip Chauhan who were killed in a road accident.

Thapliyal and Chauhan were killed when their car fell into a 300-metre deep gorge near Bhanerpani on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway on Sunday.

Rawat, accompanied by Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, placed wreaths on the bodies of the departed leaders and commiserated with their aggrieved families.

He described their untimely deaths as a big loss for the party.

Thapliyal, a senior party leader, was the president of Badri-Kedar Mandir Samiti and Chauhan was the district president of the party's OBC Morcha.

The Chardham Devasthanam Management Board also condoled the deaths.

