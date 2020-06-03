India News | U'khand Records 42 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Tally 1,085

Dehradun, Jun 3 (PTI) As many as 42 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 1,085.

A state health department bulletin said the maximum 15 cases were reported from Nainital district, Dehradun and Haridwar reported nine each, Chamoli recorded six cases and Pauri, Udham Singh Nagar and Pithoragarh reported one case each.

Most of the the new cases have a travel history to Maharashtra and Delhi.

A total of 282 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

