Dehradun, Sep 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand on Thursday recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 946 people testing positive for the infection, according to a state health department bulletin.

The fresh cases have pushed the state's infection tally to 22,180. Nine people, who were COVID-19 positive, died and the death toll now stands at 300, it said.

Five deaths were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, three from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one from Base Hospital Kotdwar, the bulletin said.

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 272 cases, Udham Singh Nagar 194, Haridwar 135, Nainital 105, Uttarkashi 50, Almora 48, Tehri 37, Pauri 31, Pithoragarh 28, Rudraprayag 24, Champawat 20, and Chamoli and Bageshwar on each, it said.

The bulletin said that 14,945 COVID patients have recovered in the state, 64 have migrated out of the state and 300 have died.

There are 6,871 active cases in the state.

