New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Britain's Minister for Investment Lord Dominic Johnson on Wednesday arrived in Bengaluru to explore ways to strengthen the UK-India partnership in areas of trade, technology and life sciences.

Lord Johnson is visiting Bengaluru and Pune to meet investors and leading Indian businesses, including Infosys and Zensar, to drum up investor interest in the UK, the British high commission in India said.

"It is fantastic to be in India again visiting the vibrant cities of Pune and Bengaluru to find out how our strong cultural and economic ties mean investors and business leaders continue to choose the UK," the minister said.

"From life sciences to AI (artificial intelligence), now is the time to invest in the UK as we are determined to be the undisputed number one investment destination in Europe," he said.

The readout by the British high commission said India remains a priority market for the UK and the minister's visit will help build momentum for the ongoing negotiations between the two countries for a trade agreement.

India and the UK are holding negotiations for an ambitious free trade agreement.

The high commission also said that Lord Johnson will also use his visit to promote the Global Investment Summit 2023, which will bring together over 200 CEOs of multinational companies and investment corporations this Autumn.

The UK's second Global Investment Summit is taking place in October.

"The inaugural summit in 2021 secured nearly 10 billion pounds of new foreign investment on the day, with this year's event showcasing emerging UK success stories in life sciences, deep tech, nuclear fusion and small modular reactors (SMRs), and manufacturing," the high commission said.

