Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Amid the allegations of malpractice in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday appealed to the youth to remain cautious of those exploiting their interests.

"...I appeal to all the youth that they should decide who are leading their movement, those who are bringing the youth onto the streets to serve their own interests, have no connection with the youth or the recruitment process. But our commitment is that just as we have made 25,000 appointments in a transparent manner without any corruption, we will do the same," Dhami told reporters here.

He further said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed for the investigation, and decisions would be taken in the best interests of students.

Furthermore, the CM said that it was 'unfortunate' that the government was being targeted by taking cover under the students.

"We have constituted an SIT for the investigation of the incident that has come to light... Whatever decision needs to be taken, we will take it in the interest of the students, but it is unfortunate that the government is being targeted by taking cover under the students..." he said.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) graduate-level competitive examination 2025 has come under intense scrutiny following allegations of malpractice, prompting the state government to launch a judicially supervised probe.

Retired Justice BS Verma, former judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, Nainital, has been appointed to supervise the investigation to ensure fairness and transparency throughout the process.

An official memorandum issued by Home Secretary Shailash Bagoli states that Justice Verma will monitor the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the case. He will also have the authority to visit various districts, review complaints, and guide the SIT as needed.

On September 24, the government formed a five-member SIT to investigate the malpractice allegations comprehensively.

The SIT will be headed by Dehradun Rural Superintendent of Police, Mrs Jaya Baluni, who will lead efforts to uncover the facts and identify those responsible for the alleged irregularities. (ANI)

