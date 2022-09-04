Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 4 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday interacted with the coach and the players of the Odisha Juggernauts, the state-owned team in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho league.

In the inaugural season, Odisha Juggernauts performed exceedingly well and qualified for the final to be played on Sunday, after a dominating performance against Gujarat Giants in the qualifier on Friday in Pune.

"Chief Minister congratulated the team on its splendid performance and on qualifying for the Finals. He encouraged them and wished them the very best for their final match ahead," said a press statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The coaches and the players were thrilled to interact with the Chief Minister over video conference.

They thanked the Chief Minister for the support that they have been extended by him and Odisha Government and told that they will give their best performance and return to Bhubaneswar with the coveted trophy.

The Head coach Ashwani Kumar Sharma, co-captain Dipesh Vijay More and player Jagannatha Murmu spoke to the Chief Minister.

Earlier on Saturday, Telugu Yoddhas secured their place in the final after recording a commanding 67-44 victory against Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Ultimate Kho Kho announced whopping prize money of Rs two crore for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

India's first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league has amazed the fans with top-notch gripping action during the league stage and is now all set for the playoffs, kickstarting from Friday, wherein the Top four teams Gujarat Giants, Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas and Chennai Quick Guns, will fight for the prestigious title.

The champion team will be awarded a massive Rs one crore while the runners-up will bag Rs 50 lakh. The third-placed team will take home Rs 30 lakh and there will also be other awards worth Rs 20 lakh to be given away.

It's arguably the biggest prize pool for the first season of any Indian league of non-Olympic and non-cricketing sports.

The loser of qualifier 1 will then lock horns with the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier on Saturday and winners of both qualifiers will fight for the title in the final, scheduled on Sunday.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

The ongoing season is being played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra. (ANI)

