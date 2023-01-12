New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the controversial remarks made by Bihar Education minister Chandrashekhar on Hindu epic 'Ramcharitmanas', saying any comments that divide the society are unacceptable.

The Congress is an ally in the Bihar government, whose education minister and RJD leader sparked a row by saying that Ramcharitmanas penned by Saint Goswami Tulsidas spreads "hatred" in society. He claimed some of its section targets the backward castes.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said any scripture is a reflection and the product of the times from which it comes.

"To try and reinterpret the context, misinterpret the context and make such remark is not right, because these remarks at the end of the day, divide. So, such remarks are absolutely unacceptable to the Congress Party," he told reporters.

Chandrashekhar had commented on 'Ramcharitmanas', the popular version of the Ramayana, at the convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday.

Later, when accosted by reporters, he had stuck to his point of view and said "Manu Smriti, Ramcharitmanas and Bunch of Thoughts (written by RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar) have promoted hatred in the society. A reason why these (works) face opposition from Dalits and OBCs".

The minister said he will seek "expunction from the Ramcharitmanas all verses that condone social discrimination".

