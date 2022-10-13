Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 13 (ANI): An unclaimed bag was found under a rock in Basri nullah in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani of Gool Tehsil in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police sources said in the early hours of Thursday.

The security forces have reached the area.

"An unclaimed bag was found under a rock in Basri nullah in Sangaldan near Tatta Paani of Gool Tehsil in Ramban district. Security forces have reached the area," the sources said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

