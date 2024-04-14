By Rajnish Singh

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): As the countdown to the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh neared its climax, a peculiar calm settled over the capital city of Itanagar.

With just six days remaining, the usual buzz of political fervour was notably absent from its streets.

Despite the impending elections, the usual flurry of activity that typically accompanies such events was conspicuously missing. The absence of rallies, banners, and posters painted a stark picture of disinterest, casting a shadow over the usually vibrant atmosphere of political discourse.

The prevailing sentiment of indifference seemed to stem from the uncontested victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 10 assembly constituencies, including the one representing Itanagar.

With victory seemingly assured even before the ballots were cast, the sense of competition that often fuels political engagement was notably absent.

Speaking to ANI Arunachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Techi Necha said: "The Opposition is weak in Arunachal...The BJP will win over 45 Assembly seats out of the 50 seats we are contesting..."

Over BJP's manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh, Necha also said that "party National President JP Nadda launched our (state) manifesto...We have promised to give jobs to 25,000 youth (of the state)...Every month, the farmers will be given Rs 9,000...We are also working to better the medical facilities..."

There are 60 assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh, which will go to polls along with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The ruling BJP has opened its account in the electoral battle by winning 10 seats uncontested.

A total of 10 BJP candidates namely ruling Chief Minister Pema Khandu (from Mukto assembly constituency), Dongru Siongju (from Bomdila assembly constituency), BJP state President Techi Kaso (from Itanagar assembly constituency), Er Ratu Techi (from Sagalee assembly constituency), Hage Appa (from Zero Hapoli assembly constituency), Jikke Tako (from Tali assembly constituency), Nyato Dukam (from Taliha assembly constituency), Mutchu Mithi (from Roing assembly constituency), Dasanglu Pul (from Hayuliang assembly constituency) and Chowna Mein (from Chowkham assembly constituency)

In the absence of a contested election, the city found itself in a state of limbo, with little incentive for either the ruling BJP or the opposition to mobilize their supporters. The void created by the lack of competition left residents of Itanagar feeling disconnected from the democratic process, their voices muted amidst the silence of unopposed victory.

As the nation prepared to exercise its democratic right, Itanagar stood as a poignant reminder of the complexities and challenges inherent in the electoral process, where the absence of competition can sometimes overshadow the spirit of democracy itself.

However, issues like corruption, unemployment, road connectivity, medical facilities, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage case, electricity and water are major subjects on which people in Itanagar want more focussed development.

In the serene hills of Arunachal Pradesh, nestled amidst the lush greenery, lies the bustling town of Itanagar where issues like corruption, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leakage cases and unemployment loomed large in conversations, casting a shadow over the town's hopeful spirit. Among the winding streets and bustling markets, the heartbeat of the town echoed these concerns of its people.

Amidst the verdant landscape, where rivers flowed freely and mountains stood tall, the need for better road connectivity and access to medical facilities became pressing concerns for the residents. With each passing day, the demand for reliable electricity and clean water grew louder, echoing through the valleys and reaching the ears of those vying for political power.

Yet, amidst the challenges, there was a glimmer of hope.

And so, against the backdrop of Arunachal Pradesh's breathtaking beauty, the stage was set for a pivotal moment in the town's history. With each vote cast, the future of Itanagar hung in the balance, waiting to be shaped by the promises of progress and the determination of its people.

MD Kasim, who has been residing in Itanagar since 1987, told ANI that there is development but several sections like road connectivity and its maintenance are among key issues that need to be focussed.

Topu, named in his first letter, said that the voice of youth between the 21-30 age group needed to be heard. He said that the sentiments of people and leaders here turn automatically towards the party ruling in Centre but the issues of "unemployment, economic growth, better toad connectivity cannot be ignored".

Jho Sonam, 70 years, a voter of Zemithang village, told ANI that "development is visible compared to the previous years but electricity, water and road connectivity are major issues here."

Dr Jego Ori, ENT Surgeon TRIHMS, also spoke to ANI raising various issues that included APPSC paper leak, medical facilities, model hospital, road connectivity due to the strategic point as Arunachal is close to the China border, and educational institutes.

A total of 143 candidates are in the fray for the 60-member assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh with BJP contesting 60 candidates, Congress 19, National People Party 21, National Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) 14, People Party of Arunachal Pradesh 11, Arunachal Democratic Party 4, Independent 13 and one from LJP. (ANI)

