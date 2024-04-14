Shillong, April 14: Cabinet Minister of Meghalaya and National People's Party (NPP) candidate for the Shillong seat, Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh, expressed strong opposition to the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Meghalaya.

NPP, part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has chosen not to contest in Meghalaya to ensure NDA votes remain united. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Lyngdoh emphasized that Meghalaya, being under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, would not see the implementation of the CAA. Citizenship Amendment Act: Nobody Will Lose Citizenship With Implementation of CAA, Says Rajnath Singh.

"I also firmly believe that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should not be enforced in Meghalaya. Our state has its unique system, which should not be disrupted or imposed upon forcibly," Lyngdoh said. The Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution outlines provisions for the administration of Tribal Areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram, allowing for these areas to function as autonomous entities.

Reflecting on the alliance with the BJP, Lyngdoh noted, "We have a strong history of working with leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues this legacy. The BJP's manifesto is well-crafted for public benefit. In our federal structure, states play a crucial role and deserve respect. Our alliance with the BJP in the NDA strengthens the bond of cooperation, and I am optimistic that the NDA alliance will secure over 400 seats this election." CAA: List of Documents Required To Apply for Citizenship in India Under Citizenship Amendment Act.

Having served as a five-term MLA from the East Shillong constituency, Lyngdoh expressed confidence in winning the Shillong seat, historically held by the Congress for three decades. "The Congress's influence is waning in Meghalaya. Currently, only five out of 60 MLAs are from Congress, down from 21 in 2018. People in our state tend to vote for individuals based on personal connections," Lyngdoh explained.

Regarding her candidacy, Lyngdoh shared, "My party, NPP, nominated me because I have a track record of winning legislative assembly elections five times. We aim to replace Congress in the state, ending their thirty-year monopoly. I am the only woman among the six candidates contesting here, and with more women voters in the state than men, I believe I can make history by winning the MP election in Shillong."

Looking ahead, Lyngdoh outlined her priorities if elected and if the NDA government returns to power. "Our first focus will be to establish medical colleges in Meghalaya. Language amendments are necessary, and we will work towards resolving the border issue between Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, I aim to improve conditions for farmers, provide housing, and ensure ration for the poor, all critical issues in our state that align with the BJP manifesto. Shillong has lacked representation on these issues in Delhi, and I am hopeful to champion them for the people of Meghalaya," Lyngdoh stated.

Candidates vying for the Shillong (ST) seat include Vincent Pala from the Indian National Congress, the incumbent MP, Robertjune Kharjahrin from the United Democratic Party (UDP), and Ricky AJ Syngkon from the Voter's Party of India (VPP).