New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said that Union Home Minister has sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State.

After meeting with Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi, N Biren Singh said that the Central government will ensure that all possible steps are taken to maintain peace in Manipur.

N Biren Singh took to Twitter and said, "Called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji's close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June."

"Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State," he further tweeted.

Earlier today Manipur government on Sunday extended the ban on internet services in the state for five more days to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order.

According to an official release, the ban on internet services in the Northeast state, which has been racked by ethnic clashes and violence, has been extended till 3 pm on June 30 to "prevent any disturbances of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the State of Manipur".

The government release informed further that the ban on mobile internet services in the state was extended due to the "persisting unrest".

"Director General of Police, Manipur vide letter No.IC/11(163)/2008-PHQ(Pt) dated 24-06-2023 reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence, attacks and arson of houses and premises including exchange of firing," the release stated.

"There is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for the transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and offer situation in the State of Manipur," it added.

This is the third straight extension of the ban on internet services in the state.

The former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader Okram Ibobi on Sunday said that violence in Manipur has continued for over 50 days but PM Narendra Modi has not mentioned a single word about it, so it seems the Prime Minister is angry with the state.

While addressing the national convention on Peace in Manipur in Delhi, Okram Ibobi said, "It has been two months, it (Manipur violence) has crossed 50 days. Till today, why the PM of this country did not mention Manipur? Not even a single word, not even a single tweet. It seems he is angry with Manipur. Though it is a small state, we feel we are protecting Myanmar's international boundary."

At the all-party meeting convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the violence in Manipur on Saturday, he gave an assurance of restoring peace in the state while the opposition parties questioned PM Narendra Modi's 'silence' on the matter.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Manipur since day one and guiding us with full sensitivity to find a solution to this problem.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

