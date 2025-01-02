Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner has been found in possession of a mobile phone which he had hidden in his footwear inside the Thane Central Jail in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to light last week on December 30 when a jail sepoy was carrying out the inspection of barrack no. 3 of the new prison section where around 200 prisoners are lodged, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

Also Read | Navsari Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Girl 3 Times Within 5 Hours After Consuming Sex Enhancement Pills in Gujarat, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

He found one sandal of the prisoner, Hemant Parasmal Sethia (38), lying on the floor, while the other one was missing. After a search, the other sandal was found lying at some distance in the barrack but it was unusually heavy, the official said.

On checking, the sepoy found a mobile phone with its screen broken concealed inside the footwear. The phone had certain markings, indicating it belonged to the prisoner, he said.

Also Read | 'Yeh Dil Se Baat Nikli Hain': Diljit Dosanjh Shares Glimpses From His 'Memorable' Interaction With PM Narendra Modi in Delhi (Watch Video).

A case was registered against the prisoner under relevant legal provisions and a probe was on to find out how he got the mobile phone into the barrack, the official said.

The accused was lodged at the prison since September 30, 2023 after being arrested in a criminal case registered with the Kashimira police here, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)