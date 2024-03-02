Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh's Morena on Saturday, pointed out that the unemployment rate in India has risen to such an extent that it is double than that of its neighbours, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Unemployment is at a 40 years' high. India has double unemployment than that of Pakistan and Bangladesh," Rahul Gandhi said, addressing a crowd of Congress supporters on Saturday.

The World Bank report points out that in 2022, youth unemployment rate in India was at 23.22 per cent which was higher than its neighbours Pakistan (11.3 per cent) and Bangladesh (12.9 per cent).

Highlighting the reason behind such high levels of unemployment in the country, Rahul Gandhi blamed the Narendra Modi government's economic policies like demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax, which he claimed, was a huge blow to the MSME sector, which employs the most youths in the country.

"This is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out demonetisation, implemented GST. This led to small scale businesses, MSMEs, which employ the most people, kept shutting shop one after the other," Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said that among all injustices faced by people in the country, economic injustice is the most glaring of them.

"In this country, there are only 22 individuals who have the same amount of wealth as the total of 50 percent of our country's population. 50 per cent of the poor have only three per cent of the country's wealth," Rahul Gandhi said, pointing out economic inequality among India's population.

"The five per cent of the population who are the richest have amassed sixty per cent of the country's wealth," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that the problem of monopoly lies in every sector of the Indian economy.

"If you look at India's economy, there is monopoly of five to six companies in every sector that you see. For instance if you look at Adani, he controls most of the airports, ports, power generation, the apple market in Himachal," the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Narendra Modi government has given the country's wealth to 3-4 businessmen.

Highlighting how the problem of unemployment is visible throughout the country, Rahul Gandhi said, "If you go to any state, you will see youths wandering on the streets and unemployed."

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra handed over the national flag to his Madhya Pradesh counterpart, Jitendra Patwari. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)