New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Making a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi for meeting people including controversial Catholic priest George Ponnaiah, Union Minister Ajay Bhatt on Sunday slammed for supporting people who are hell-bent on dividing India, and said that Congress has been opposing every decision of PM Modi including the scrapping of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and the surgical strikes in Pakistan.

Reacting to Catholic priest George Ponnaiah's controversial statement "Jesus Christ is the real God, not like Shakti," Bhatt said that Rahul Gandhi is meeting "divisive personalities, Congress has consistently stood in support of former party president Rahul Gandhi on the priest controversy. The party claims that they don't meet people after doing background checks and in Parliament, their MPs sit with the worshipers of Godse".

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale To Begin on September 23.

Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "The people who have tried to divide the country and those who used to say that India will be divided into pieces, the Congress give respect to them, which clearly shows that those who work to divide the country, agitate, and break people are today talking about connecting India. First of all, Congress should answer why they have kept those people who talk about dividing our country. Those who were talking about breaking the country were doing big agitations, are today saying that they are working to unite India."

Referring to the development in Jammu and Kashmir post the abolition of Article 370, he further slammed Congress for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said Congress stated that with the change in the status of Jammu and Kashmir rivers of blood will flow.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Honour Killing: Man Held for Strangling His 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Over Inter-Caste Relationship.

"Whether there has been a surgical strike or an air strike, a country that differs from us is our neighbour, the questions they raised, the same questions were raised by these people (Congress) who are today talking about connecting India," he said.

"The public is much aware and understands everything and they don't believe such people at all. Very irresponsible statements keep coming again and again from them. Democracy is strengthened if the opposition is sensible. It is very good that in a democracy there is a ruling party and Opposition and when both work properly, the purpose is served. But here, whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi does, it has become a habit of the Opposition to find fault in it. This Bharat Jodo Yatra is nothing but their inability to do anything," he said while several criticizing Congress for not supporting the government for the welfare of the people.

What Prime Minister did in Har Ghar Tiranga is called an attempt to connect India. All castes, religions, classes and regions came up with a flag, this is called connecting India.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 150-day-long Bharat Jodo Yatra, on Friday met a controversial catholic priest George Ponnaiah in the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

A video clip of Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the Tamil Nadu pastor went viral, in which Rahul Gandhi can be heard asking, "Jesus Christ is a form of God? Is that right?" to which the Tamil Nadu priest George Ponniah replied, "He is the real God."

Ponniah goes on to say, "God reveals him(self) as a man, a real person...not like Shakti...so we see a human person."

Ponniah has a history of delivering provocative statements that have landed him in trouble in the past. He was arrested last year in July in Kallikudi, Madurai for allegedly making a 'hate speech' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, DMK Minister and others.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)