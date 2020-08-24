Noida (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) An unidentified body was found stuck in the bushes in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Monday, police said here.

The local Dankaur police were alerted about the body in the morning by a resident of Ishepur village, they said.

"The deceased appears around 40 years of age. The body was bloated and face almost unrecognisable. It appears the body was dumped somewhere upstream and it came floating here before getting stuck in the bushes along the canal," an official from the Dankaur police station said.

There is an "Om" tattoo on the dorsal (back) side of the palm of the right-hand, the official said.

Further proceedings are underway, the police added.

