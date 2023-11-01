India News | Unidentified Body Found in Thane Creek

Nov 01, 2023 09:00 AM IST
India News | Unidentified Body Found in Thane Creek
India | Representational Image

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man has been found in the Mumbra creek in Maharashtra's Thane district, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Some persons passing by the Chuha bridge spotted the body in the creek on Tuesday evening and alerted local authorities, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Local firemen and disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the man, believed to be around 30 years of age, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

    Google News Telegram Bot