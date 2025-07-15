Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 15 (ANI): Unidentified miscreants defaced the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi by splashing black paint on it in Salem early Monday, triggering public outrage.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits. More information is awaited.

More information is awaited.

