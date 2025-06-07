Sehore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works worth crores of rupees in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a release.

As per the release, on this occasion, Chouhan said that for the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act), Madhya Pradesh will receive approximately Rs 6,262 crore this year.

Chouhan called upon everyone to actively participate in development initiatives and said, "We will leave no stone unturned to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. The development of villages and the nation is only possible with the support and cooperation of the people. The development of the country depends on the development of its villages."

Chouhan added that consistent work is being done to bring Narmada water to Sehore, and the people can expect the waters of Narmada to reach the region soon. Efforts are also underway to supply Narmada water to farmers' fields in Ashta and Ichhawar.

Speaking on urban development, Chouhan noted that Bhopal is being designated as a metropolitan city, and this will significantly benefit Sehore as the two cities grow closer and progress together.

Regarding housing for the poor, Chouhan shared that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 14 lakh homes were approved for the poor as per the 2018+ list. He announced the approval of the remaining 7,85,356 houses. He also mentioned that the survey work for the scheme is underway, and after verification, new eligible applicants will also be approved to ensure that every deserving poor family gets a home.

The Minister proudly stated that 1.48 crore women across the country have become 'Lakhpati Didis' (women earning Rs 1 lakh or more annually), and the government continues to strive to ensure no woman remains poor. Efforts are also being made to increase this number further.

Chouhan further discussed the ongoing Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, stating, "I have asked 16,000 scientists to step out of laboratories and go into villages. These scientists are now visiting rural areas, sharing their research directly with the farmers. I urge farmers to listen carefully to the scientists and adopt their recommendations to increase productivity. It is our resolve to achieve Viksit Krishi (developed agriculture) for a Viksit Bharat."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, also addressing the gathering on this occasion, assured that irrigation facilities will be extended to every farm and that, wherever necessary, full water support will be provided to ensure complete irrigation, the release added. (ANI)

