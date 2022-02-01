Chandigarh, Feb 1 (PTI) The ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget 2022-23 but the opposition parties slammed it saying it has disappointed all sections including farmers and no concrete steps were spelt out to provide relief from the inflation and unemployment.

Chief Minister M L Khattar hailed the budget, terming it as "pro-farmers".

"This is a budget which fulfils the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Khattar said.

Jannayak Janta Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala hailed the Budget, saying it is going to fulfil the aspirations and hopes of the people of the country.

He said it will strengthen agriculture and rural development, MSMEs, infrastructure and economy.

"During Covid times, no tax increase was announced, which is satisfying," Dushyant, whose party is a partner of the BJP in Haryana's coalition government, said.

Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala, however, slammed the budget.

"The Union Budget has disappointed all sections including the common man, besides the farmers and businessmen. No concrete steps were taken in this budget to provide relief from skyrocketing inflation and unemployment while the working-class people have been disappointed due to the non-extension of the Income Tax limit," former Chief Minister Hooda said.

Kumari Selja described the Union Budget as anti-people "which has crushed the hopes of the countrymen".

Selja said that Haryana has also been neglected in this budget.

Unemployment is at its peak today, inflation is increasing continuously and the economy has collapsed, she added.

"Amidst the government's failed policies and the situation arising during the Corona period, people expected that they would get big relief from this Budget, but it has disappointed the countrymen and ruined their hopes today," she said.

INLD's Abhay Chautala described the provisions of the Budget as being against farmers, labourers, small traders, employees, pensioners and the common man.

"No concrete provisions have been made in the budget for reducing inflation and providing employment to youth," Chautala said.

The skyrocketing prices of petrol-diesel, cooking gas and food items have spoiled the budget of the common man's house, said Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

This budget, entangled in the game of figures, is completely hollow, Hooda, also the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said.

"The central government, which promised to double the income of farmers in 2022, has cheated them in this budget. With the reduction of Rs 1.40 lakh crore subsidy on fertilizers to Rs 1.05 lakh crore, because of this, the burden of costly fertilizers is sure to fall on the farmers.

"A provision has been made in the budget to give Rs 2.37 lakh crore as MSP to the farmers for wheat and paddy procurement but why is the government holding back from giving guaranteed MSP of the remaining 21 crops under the purview of MSP. It is a clear indication that the government does not intend to ensure MSP on all crops," Hooda alleged.

The budget allotment for the MGNREGA scheme, which promotes rural development and employment, has been reduced to Rs 73,000 crore, which was Rs 98,000 crore in the 2021-22 budget, he said.

The reduction of the food subsidy budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore to Rs 2.06 lakh crore will affect the food grains prices for the poor, said Hooda, adding that this act the central government has made a hole in the plate of the poor.

Selja alleged that from time to time the BJP government keeps proving that their policies are not for the general public, poor, farmers and the youth.

"As soon as the Union Budget is presented, the first attack was made on the working class and middle class. When the whole country was expecting a cut in Income Tax slab, the government crushed their hopes," she said.

Expressing displeasure over "neglecting" Haryana in the Union Budget, Kumari Selja said the expectations of the people of Haryana have also been dashed with this budget.

"Along with the central government, the BJP-JJP government of Haryana was also responsible for this. The state of Haryana has been grossly neglected in the budget," she added in a separate statement.

Selja said this government has been speaking of doubling the farmers' income for many years but their condition has gone from bad to worse.

"Yet there is nothing in this budget for farmers. This budget is completely anti-farmer. The poor section of the country has also not got anything from this budget and they have been ignored in this budget," she said.

Abhay Chautala said no provision was made in this budget "for lakhs of people who lost their jobs during the Covid pandemic."

"Overall, this budget is not a budget for the common man, but a budget for the corporate houses," Abhay claimed.

