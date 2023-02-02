New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday called the Union Budget 'disappointing', saying that it lacks foresight.

The JDU chief said there was nothing substantive in the Budget for Bihar and the demand for a special status for the state, which had been put forward by his government, was also ignored.

"The Union Budget is disappointing as it lacks foresight. While the budgetary priorities change every year, none have been fulfilled due to a lack of focus and funds. Bihar has been left disappointed with this budget, as, once again, the demand for special status was ignored," tweeted the Bihar CM.

He alleged there is no blueprint in the Budget on employment generation for the youth.

"Ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24, the Bihar government had demanded a special package of Rs 20,000 crore from the central government. However, there's no mention of the same in the Budget. There is no blueprint on opening employment avenues for our youth," tweeted Kumar.

He further pointed out that there is no relaxation in the loan limit of the state government in the year 2023-24.

"The financial conditions of states have been ignored. No relaxation has been given in the loan limit of the state government in 2023-24," the Bihar CM tweeted further.

"The Bihar government, in its memorandum, had asked to keep it (loan limit) at 4.5 per cent (4 per cent and 0.5 per cent conditionally), as it would help in the development of backward states and in creating new jobs," he posted.

"The government has determined seven priorities (Saptarishi) in the Union Budget. This is just re-packaging of the central schemes that are already being implemented," he tweeted.

However, lauding his own government, the Bihar CM said it had successfully implemented new schemes. (ANI)

