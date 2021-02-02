Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Congress national treasurer Pawan Bansal on Tuesday attacked the Centre, saying the Budget presented by the Union finance minister focused on the states going to the polls in near future and left people disappointed.

He also alleged that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to deliver and people have started realising it.

"Names of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were mentioned in the Budget as elections are due in these states. During the Bihar elections, Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) had sought votes for free coronavirus vaccines. Then he forgot Bihar. There was no mention about Rajasthan," Pawan Bansal told reporters here.

He said the states where the elections are due have been misled. The government and the finance minister have failed to deliver, he added.

“We do not mind who is the minister. We want performance. We want results. The country wants results. This government has failed to deliver the results. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has failed to deliver the results," he said, adding that people needing help have been left disappointed.

Replying to a question on farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, Bansal said, "The government has worked to spread terror against farmers, who are protesting in a very peaceful manner."

He alleged that the Union government allowed some miscreants to enter the Red Fort on the Republic Day. If the agitated farmers had such an intention, they would have gone to the Red Fort in large numbers.

There were lakhs of farmers on the Delhi borders but they adopted a peaceful way, he said.

In response to a question on electoral bonds, Bansal said the Congress got very little funding compared to the BJP through it.

He claimed that the money the Congress gets is properly audited and returns are filed.

"We do not have the money to build a 7-star deluxe building," he said in an apparent reference to the BJP headquarter in New Delhi.

He congratulated Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra for the party's good show in the recently held civic body elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)