Dehradun, Feb 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt on Wednesday welcomed the Union Budget saying all sections of society will benefit from it, and hailed the decision to ramp up millet production in the state.

"Provisions for every section of society have been made in the budget. It is an inclusive budget from which Uttarakhand is also going to benefit in a big way," Bhatt said.

"Announcement of a tax slab which increases the income tax exemption limit comes as a big relief to the middle class. The decision to make the country a global hub of millet (Shree Anna) production can prove to be a game changer for agriculture in the hills of Uttarakhand where various types of millets like Mandua and Chaulai are grown," he said.

Hill produces like this will get a bigger market besides being sold at a higher price, he said.

Creation of an agriculture accelerator fund will encourage agricultural start-ups from which young entrepreneurs will benefit hugely, the BJP leader said.

Separate budgetary allocation for the development of border areas in the Himalayan region and tourism will also strengthen the economy of Uttarakhand, Bhatt said.

The extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit 60 lakh people of the state, he said.

