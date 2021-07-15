New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for changing the nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) as North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR).

An official release said that there was a proposal to change the nomenclature and mandate of North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine (NEIFM) to North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIARMR) for imparting quality Education and Research in Ayurveda and Folk Medicine at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

The consequential changes will also be carried out in the Memorandum of Association and rules and regulations, the release said.

It said that inclusion of Ayurveda within the mandate of the institute will be highly beneficial for the people of northeast region for imparting quality education and research in Ayurveda and Folk medicine.

The institute will also provide opportunities for students of Ayurveda and Folk medicine not only in India but also the neighboring countries such as Tibet, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, China and other Central Asian countries.

The NEIFM, Pasighat was established for systemic research, documentation and validation of traditional folk medicine and heath practices of the region.

Its objective is to function as an apex research centre for all aspect of Folk Medicine, to create an interface between traditional healers and scientific research and for documentation and validation of folk medicine practices, remedies and therapies for possible usage in public health care and future research. (ANI)

