New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the nationwide celebrations to mark the 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Addressing a cabinet briefing, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year. The celebrations will be held across the country, especially for our youth and students, many of whom may not be well-acquainted with historical events."

The song Vande Mataram, composed in Sanskrit by Bankimchandra Chatterji, was a source of inspiration to the people in their struggle for freedom.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses- a landmark initiative aimed at boosting domestic production and achieving self-sufficiency (Aatmanirbharta) in pulses. The Mission will be implemented over a six-year period, from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

Pulses hold special importance in India's cropping systems and diets. India is the world's largest producer and consumer of pulses. With rising incomes and standard of living, pulse consumption has increased. However, domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to a 15-20 per cent increase in pulse imports.

To reduce this import dependency, meet rising demand, maximise production, and enhance farmers' income, a 6-year "Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses" was announced in the FY 2025-26 Budget. The Mission will adopt a comprehensive strategy covering research, seed systems, area expansion, procurement, and price stability. (ANI)

