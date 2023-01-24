New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Rajanath Singh on Tuesday lauded Karnataka at the Apex Committee meeting of Aero India, saying that the state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defense manufacturing ecosystem.

"Karnataka is one of the leading states in contributing to the economic growth of our country. This state is known for its skilled manpower and robust defense manufacturing ecosystem," Singh said while chairing the meeting via video-conferencing.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Decision on DA Hike, Fitment Factor and Arrears Likely After Budget 2023.

The 14th edition of 'Aero India 2023' will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (Karnataka) from 13 to 17 February 2023.

Singh further said that Karnataka played a significant role in conducting the world's first hybrid Aero Show- Aero India-2021.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics to People of State on January 27.

"We successfully and safely conducted Aero India-2021, the world's first hybrid Aero Show, in Bengaluru. The state of Karnataka definitely had a very important role in this and I appreciate the state government for this," Singh further said.

Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai participated in the Apex Committee meeting of Aero India at Kalaburagi airport via video conferencing.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defense industries as well as an aerial display by IAF.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think tanks from across the world.

According to the government official, Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry, it would further the cause of Make in India.

Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated in Aero India 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)