New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday inaugurated the World TB Day 2025 Summit.

Speaking at the summit, Nadda said that the country should take a pledge to a TB-free India and continue fighting against the problem with dedication, an official statement said.

"When we are concluding the 100-day TB Free India campaign, first of all, we should keep in mind that today we are introspecting, taking a pledge of TB-free India, and with this, we pledge with dedication that our fight against TB will continue. We know that we have seen many ups and downs in the journey of TB-free India, we all know that in 2018 itself Prime Minister Modi had decided that we would eliminate TB by 2025 and we moved forward in that direction..." Nadda said.

Over 13.46 lakh Nikshay Shivirs, or community screening and awareness camps were organised in the districts bringing essential TB services directly to the doorsteps of crores of people., the statement added.

Under the 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, 12.97 crore people were screened for TB with over 7.19 lakh TB patients notified across India.

Further, as per the statement, approximately 2.85 lakh of the notified patients were asymptomatic, who might have otherwise gone undetected without the stratified screening strategy of the campaign

With a proven blueprint derived from the campaign's success, Union Health Minister announced nationwide expansion of the campaign, highlighting its efficient case finding, leveraging of technology and ensuring timely treatment initiation.

State/UTs were awarded for exemplary performance during the 100-day intensified TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and in the TB Mukt Gram Panchyat Initiative.

A digital Coffee Table Book and Guidance document on 'differentiated TB care' were launched at the event. (ANI)

