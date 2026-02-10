New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda today launched the Annual Nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Campaign for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) through a video conference with State Health Ministers and senior officials from 12 identified LF-endemic States, marking a significant step towards achieving the national goal of eliminating LF as a public health problem.

The nationwide campaign seeks to accelerate efforts to interrupt disease transmission, reduce morbidity, and ensure equitable access to preventive healthcare interventions for vulnerable populations across the country.

Lymphatic filariasis (LF), commonly known as elephantiasis (Haatipaon), is a vector-borne disease transmitted by the female Culex mosquito, which breeds in polluted and stagnant water. The infection damages the lymphatic system and can lead to chronic morbidity, disability and social stigma. The Government of India has accorded high priority to eliminating LF as a public health problem by end-2027, ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030. Currently, LF is endemic in 348 districts across 20 States and Union Territories, according to an official release.

Of these, 41 per cent (143 districts) have successfully stopped Mass Drug Administration (MDA) after clearing Transmission Assessment Survey (TAS-1), while 50 per cent (174 districts across 14 States) continue to implement annual MDA due to microfilaria rates above 1 per cent. The remaining 9 per cent (31 districts) are at various stages of transmission assessments. As of 2024, over 6.20 lakh cases of lymphoedema and 1.21 lakh cases of hydrocele have been reported from endemic districts, underscoring the need for sustained and intensified efforts.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda reaffirmed the Government of India's unwavering commitment to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) by 2027, well ahead of the global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of 2030.

He highlighted that LF not only affects the health and quality of life of patients, but also severely impacts their livelihood, economic productivity, and social well-being, often leading to social stigma and long-term hardship for entire families. The Minister emphasized that eliminating LF is therefore not merely a health objective, but a critical social and economic imperative.

The Union Health Minister also underscored the significant progress achieved through mission-mode implementation of the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, particularly through directly observed treatment, which has yielded encouraging on-ground results.

He stressed the need to strengthen the ecosystem for vector control, alongside sustained MDA, to effectively interrupt disease transmission. Highlighting last-mile challenges, Nadda pointed out that ensuring direct observation of drug consumption and addressing public hesitancy towards medication remain key concerns, which must be tackled through intensive awareness, community engagement, grievance redressal, and trust-building measures.

Nadda further emphasized the importance of Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP), including timely hydrocele surgeries and distribution of medicines, to improve quality of life for affected individuals. He noted that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) can play a pivotal role in early screening, detection and prompt treatment, thereby preventing disease progression.

He also highlighted that hydrocele surgery has been included under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), ensuring financial protection and improved access to care for patients.

Referring to the current campaign being implemented across 719 blocks in 124 districts of 12 States, the Health Minister stressed the need to consistently bring down the microfilaria prevalence rate to below one per cent in all endemic areas. He called for a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, with active involvement of Panchayat representatives, particularly Pradhan of all 719 blocks, along with allied ministries and departments, to ensure seamless implementation, strong community participation, and accelerated progress towards achieving a filariasis-free India by 2027.

The release said that India has intensified efforts to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) through the adoption of an Enhanced Five-Pronged Strategy, with the India Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign as its central pillar.

From February 2026, the National LF Programme has transitioned to a unified annual MDA campaign, replacing the earlier biannual rounds conducted on 10th February and 10th August alongside National Deworming Day (NDD).

This strategic shift addresses challenges related to monsoon disruptions, logistical constraints, limited time for surveillance, and the operational burden of two annual rounds, while enabling streamlined operations, stronger supervision, higher coverage, and adequate time for critical surveillance activities such as Night Blood Surveys, Pre-TAS, TAS, Impact Surveys, and Morbidity Management and Disability Prevention (MMDP) interventions. The transition aims to improve programme efficiency and accelerate progress towards achieving elimination of LF by 2027.

As a result of sustained programme efforts, MDA coverage among the total population improved from 75 per cent in 2014 to 85 per cent in 2025, supported by an emphasis on directly observed consumption. (ANI)

